PETA Has Issued A Very Serious Super Bowl Warning: Don’t Eat Chicken Wings

Sorry, PETA. Definitely not rockin’ with you on this one.

We’ve finally approached the Big Game, and you already know what that means: Super Bowl parties. It’s one of the times of the year where we have an excuse to be complete pigs overindulging in pizza, chicken wings and beer, among other lovelies for our tummies.

But PETA is attempting to ruin Super Bowl parties everywhere, not being decent enough to let us enjoy some wonderful chicken wings on one of the most beautiful days to ever exist.

Just check out this absolutely ridiculous social media post:

But I’m not the only one who was irritated at PETA‘s “kindness,” America wasn’t playing it either.

To be fair they don’t fly. — KHORNE (@chaosgodkhorne) February 7, 2024

Should have learned to fly away then. — corandog (@corandog) February 9, 2024

I mean, come on, Super Bowl Sunday is supposed to be a special time of the year, where all of America unites for at least one day, but no … PETA can’t even let us have that anymore.

I do appreciate PETA‘s playful banter though, part of the reason why I’m writing this blog is because, well, I like giving them ish and they’ll just laugh about it. They know they’re a bunch of kooks, and they do what they do because they love animals so much, no harm there. But still … do you guys really have to go after our Super Bowl chicken wings? (RELATED: Elite Catch: 1,000-Pound Great White Shark Caught By Fisherman Off Miami Beach)

Not cool, PETA. Not cool.