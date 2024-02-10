‘Oh My God, You’re F*cked Up’: Robert Downey Jr. Reveals Memorable Conversation With Co-Star Ryan O’Neal

Robert Downey Jr. recounted a memorable conversation he had with the late Ryan O’Neal during an interview at the Santa Barbara Film Festival Friday, PEOPLE reported.

Downey Jr. took a moment to reflect on a pivotal encounter with the legendary actor that left a lasting impression on him. The conversation, which took place during the early days of filming their 1989 romantic comedy “Chances Are,” marked a turning point for Downey Jr., especially in the wake of his role in the darker-themed “Less Than Zero” in 1987, according to PEOPLE.

Downey Jr. recalled an incident from the first day of rehearsal for the film. “We were in Washington, D.C. I met some friends, went out back at the hotel, we ordered some champagne,” Downey Jr. said, PEOPLE reported. “One thing led to another, and then the read-through was at 11:00 a.m. and it was about 2:45 p.m. and I was just sleeping it off and the door came off the hinges and it was Ryan O’Neal. And it was like, ‘I’m here telling you, you’re f—— up. Oh my God, you’re f—— up.’ And I was like, ‘Wow. People seem pretty uptight.’ Not that I knew I was late, but it was a bit of a warning sign there.” (RELATED:Robert Downey Jr. Hilariously Recalls Scathing Reviews From The Past As He Accepts Critics Choice Award)

The incident was a jolt back to reality for Downey Jr., who, despite his love for working on “Chances Are,” questioned the shift from a critically intense role to what he initially perceived as a “dumb a– romantic comedy.”

“Because that’s what people want to see you do. We don’t want to see you dying in Palm Springs and bumming everybody up. I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Don’t worry.’ [I’ll] wake up on time for the next read through. Don’t worry about it. I’ll just start earlier,'” the actor explained, according to PEOPLE.