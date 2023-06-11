Watch: Multiple Royal Guards Collapse During Rehearsal In High Heat

High temperatures combined with full military regalia proved to be too much for at least three British soldiers who were overcome by the heat Saturday during a rehearsal ceremony for the annual Trooping of the Colour.

As temperatures in London reached 86 degrees, at least three guardsmen fainted during the Colonel’s Review, a military parade of more than 1,400 soldiers from the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the Associated Press reported. The military parade was a rehearsal for the annual Trooping of the Colour event, held each June in observance of the monarch’s official birthday, the outlet reported.

💂 At least three royal guards collapsed in the heat during Colonel’s Review parade – a final evaluation before it gets showcased before the king during the Trooping of the Colour. Prince William, who was carrying out the inspection, thanked the participants in a tweet pic.twitter.com/JLNTLWbekV — Reuters (@Reuters) June 11, 2023

Dressed in woolen tunics and donning bear skin hats, the oppressive heat made conditions during the parade “difficult” for the soldiers who took part in the review, a situation acknowledged by the new Prince of Wales who, as honorary Colonel of the Welsh Guards and heir to throne, was reviewing the exercise, the Associated Press reported. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Officially Replaces Diana As The Princess Of Wales)

“A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you.” Prince William tweeted from his official account.

Later, the Prince of Wales shared several photos from the parade, once again praising the hard work and dedication of those involved in the exercise, calling it “a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions.”

The Trooping the Colour will officially take place June 17 and will be overseen by King Charles III.