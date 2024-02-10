Video Shows Large Bear Trying To Squeeze Through Doggie Door To Break Into House

A homeowner in North Bend, Washington recorded a large bear trying to enter her home through the doggie door late Wednesday night, KOMO NEWS reported.

Amy Holt saw the large bear searching around her back porch apparently looking for a way to break into her house, according to KOMO NEWS.

“The video is completely entertaining, but also makes me a little worried about waking up in bed with the bear next to me,” Holt told the outlet. (RELATED: VIDEO: Bear Busts Into Home, Steals Lasagna From Freezer)

http://

Our mild winter apparently means hibernation is over! https://t.co/cAwOmdzQsq — Molly Shen (@MollyShenKOMO) February 8, 2024

Holt also said that the bear tried to force its way in through the windows while her two dogs did nothing in response, KOMO NEWS reported.

Although the video is shocking, Holt said that she and her husband are not afraid, according to the outlet.

“We live in a rural area, and encounters are a normal part of living here,” she said. “It’s one of the things we enjoy most about living in North Bend…We have had bears caught on our security cameras in the past, but they have never been a nuisance.” She added, “We typically bring our bird feeders in at night to not tempt them, and we keep our garbage secured in our garage.”

Still, Holt said she plans on being more careful about making sure she brings food inside in the future, and she hopes her neighbors will do the same, KOMO NEWS reported.

“If the bears have nothing available to eat, they will move along,” Holt said. “We don’t want bears having to be put down because they become a nuisance.”

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife appears to agree with Holt, posting on its’ website, “The best way to not have interactions with bears at home is to remove food that provide bears with a high amount of calories.”