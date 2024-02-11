Dude Got Hit So Hard He Was Horizontal In The Air

San Francisco 49ers receiver Chris Conley put on his big boy pants and absolutely levelled Kansas City Chiefs punt returner Richie James Jr. on this highlight-worthy hit in Super Bowl LVIII.

Playing as a gunner on special teams, Conley friggin FLIES down the field and almost takes James’ head off on this electric hit.

Flying down the field during the third quarter of Super Bowl LVIII Conley, a former Kansas City Chief, practically decleats Richie James, forcing the dude to go fully horizontal in a Herculean effort.

So much respect for Conley, who the Chiefs actually drafted as a receiver in 2015, taking so much pride in and even relishing in his role as a special teamer.

The modern day NFL receiver is typically a diva. Not in a million years could I imagine Justin Jefferson making a hit like that.

But Conley, a nine year NFL veteran, said screw that I am HITTING today. (RELATED: ‘Keep Me In!’: Travis Kelce Erupts At His Coach Andy Reid After Costly Chiefs Fumble)

He’s only caught three passes all season for San Francisco. But he steps up in the biggest game of the year to make a highlight hit.

Special teams is typically unheralded. But in this Super Bowl it’s taken somewhat of a central role. The punters have been magnificent, not to mention the Super Bowl record for longest field goal made being broken… twice.

Mad respect to Conley for bringing some grit to a game that’s been getting increasingly more soft every year.