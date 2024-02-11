Native American Group Once Again Calls For Chiefs To Erase Their Name And Logo

So what about the Native Americans who support their likeness being used?

While the Kansas City Chiefs were getting ready for Super Bowl LVIII, a Native American group renewed calls for the franchise to erase each their name, logo, mascot and also the “tomahawk chop” that’s done by fans.

Meet Rhonda LeValdo, one of the activists who are leading the charge to see the realm of sports stop using the imagery and other references of Native American heritage. LeValdo founded Not In Our Honor, a group based in Kansas City. (RELATED: Jackson Mahomes Appears To Be Denied Access To Brittany Mahomes’ VIP Table, And She Hilariously Doesn’t Care About It)

LeValdo, as well as several other activists, went to Las Vegas — where Super Bowl LVIII was played — to hit the Chiefs with a protest and demands of changing their swag. A few years ago, protesters had the same mission in mind when they traveled to Tampa, Florida for Super Bowl LV for the game between the Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, they protested in front of Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs won that Super Bowl.

“I’ve spent so much of my personal time and money on this issue. I really hoped that our kids wouldn’t have to deal with this,” said LeValdo, per the Associated Press. “But here we go again.”

“The members of that working group weren’t people that were involved in any of the organizations that actually serve Natives in Kansas City,” said Gaylene Crouser, executive director of the KC indian center Crouser is among those who plan to protest.https://t.co/3YT4MfZRfF — Rhonda LeValdo (@rhondalevaldo) February 11, 2024

Truly incredible how sensitive some people can be.