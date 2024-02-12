‘Somebody Getting Super Blessed’: Drake Is Giving Away His $2.3 Million Winnings From Super Bowl Bet

Hot damn, I wish I could’ve been at this show…

If you don’t know the situation, Drake on multiple occasions has “cursed” teams by putting gargantuan-sized bets on them, just for that particular franchise to take an L — and for Drake to lose his money.

For Super Bowl LVIII, Drizzy threw a whopping $1.115 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to defeat the San Francisco 49ers to be this season’s champions. As a result, and understandably so, Niners fans were already celebrating a victory before the game even kicked off. After all, Drake doesn’t have a great track record, and I love the guy, but let’s be real.

But to everyone’s amazement, Drizzy actually cashed out on a bet when Patrick Mahomes’ legacy drive sealed the win for the Chiefs, earning the legend a smooth $2.3 million — must be nice. (RELATED: ‘Keep Running Your Mouth’: Pat McAfee Absolutely Blasts Bill Simmons Over Lost Super Bowl Parlay)

And it will be for someone who isn’t the “Champagne Papi,” as my man plans on giving away all of his winnings.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Drake took to his Instagram Story to post a screenshot of his bet for the Big Game.

“If I win somebody getting super blessed at the show tmrw,” wrote the Grammy winner, signaling plans to hand out that cash during his St. Louis show Monday night.

Drake pocketed a cool $2.3 million on his Super Bowl bet last night. And he says he’s giving it away at his concert tonight. DETAILS: https://t.co/wc8eX8FUJC pic.twitter.com/we6QVk7VF4 — OutKick (@Outkick) February 12, 2024

Drizzy Drake … once again out here taking care of the streets … ya gotta love it.