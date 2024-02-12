Marathon World Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum Dies In Car Crash At 24

Kelvin Kiptum, the reigning marathon world record holder, and his mentor, Gervais Hakizimana, succumbed to injuries following a vehicular accident late Sunday in Kenya, CNN reported.

Kenyan authorities reported that the 24-year-old Kiptum, who recently etched his name in history with a record-breaking performance, was behind the wheel when the incident occurred. The accident led to immediate fatalities for both him and Hakizimana, according to CNN.

The accident also left a third passenger critically injured, according to Elgeyo Marakwet County’s Police Chief, Peter Mulinge, CNN reported. The car, identified as a Toyota Premio, reportedly lost control and veered off the roadway then collided with a tree after plunging into a ditch some 60 meters off the road.

Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, has died aged 24. Our thoughts are with his friends and family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/olSA60v0Xm — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 11, 2024

Kiptum recently shattered the Chicago Marathon record with a time of 2:00:35, surpassing the previous best by a significant margin. His achievement was officially recognized by World Athletics just a few days prior to the accident, the outlet stated. He was seen as the potential successor to Eliud Kipchoge, often heralded as the greatest marathon runner in history. (RELATED:Man Ejected From Car After Lamborghini Driver Lost Control At ‘Very High Rate Of Speed’ In Multi-Vehicle Miami Crash)

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the terrible news of the death of marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana,” the London Marathon said in a statement posted on Twitter. “The thoughts of everyone at the TCS London Marathon are with Kelvin’s and Gervais’ family and friends.”