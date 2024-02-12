Editorial

Troy Aikman Mocked For 2019 Patrick Mahomes Post That Aged Like That Egg Salad In Your Fridge

Troy Aikman (L) talks to Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs (R) before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is the definition of eating your words — unlike that egg salad.

Affiliated with The Athletic, a Kansas City Chiefs podcast named “Time’s Ours” were holding a conversation in 2019 where they were trying to figure out what quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ peak was gonna be. At that point in his career, Pat didn’t have any Super Bowl rings and was just coming off his first complete season as the Chiefs’ starter. (RELATED: Foot Fetishes And Eating Pancakes Off The Floor: What The Hell Is Going On Over There At ESPN?)

One stat that was being highlighted in terms of Mahomes‘ potential was him throwing 36% of the touchdowns that legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman did in only 8% of his career games.

Well, when Aikman caught whiff of the social media post, he responded with — what was at the time — a brutal criticism at Mahomes, who didn’t have any Super Bowls.

If you didn’t know, Aikman won three Super Bowls in his career — the same number that Mahomes has in 2024. Ouch.

And people absolutely mocked him over it.

After this, I never wanna eat egg salad again. Troy Aikman has forever tainted it.