Troy Aikman Mocked For 2019 Patrick Mahomes Post That Aged Like That Egg Salad In Your Fridge

This is the definition of eating your words — unlike that egg salad.

Affiliated with The Athletic, a Kansas City Chiefs podcast named “Time’s Ours” were holding a conversation in 2019 where they were trying to figure out what quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ peak was gonna be. At that point in his career, Pat didn’t have any Super Bowl rings and was just coming off his first complete season as the Chiefs’ starter. (RELATED: Foot Fetishes And Eating Pancakes Off The Floor: What The Hell Is Going On Over There At ESPN?)

One stat that was being highlighted in terms of Mahomes‘ potential was him throwing 36% of the touchdowns that legendary Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman did in only 8% of his career games.

Well, when Aikman caught whiff of the social media post, he responded with — what was at the time — a brutal criticism at Mahomes, who didn’t have any Super Bowls.

iCYMI: Talk to me when when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles https://t.co/Ba8kjPRnDs — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) September 24, 2019

If you didn’t know, Aikman won three Super Bowls in his career — the same number that Mahomes has in 2024. Ouch.

And people absolutely mocked him over it.

Narrator: Patrick Mahomes would go on to earn 100% of Troy Aikman’s Super Bowl Titles before turning 29 years old. https://t.co/ZWWjfSYQaC — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) February 12, 2024

Patrick Mahomes has thrown 132% of Troy Aikman’s passing touchdowns and won 100% of his Super Bowls in about 58% of his career games. https://t.co/nDvt975Iya — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) February 12, 2024

It always comes back to bite them. — Les Vegetables (@OPRfan) February 12, 2024

After this, I never wanna eat egg salad again. Troy Aikman has forever tainted it.