REPORT: NFL Legend’s Son Klint Kubiak Follows In Father’s Footsteps After Landing Coordinator Gig

Klint Kubiak, former San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator and son of legendary coach Gary Kubiak, has reportedly landed a gig as the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator, sources informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Klint, son of Super Bowl winning former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, is fresh off a one year stint as the 49ers passing game coordinator, where his offense fell just short of winning the big game.

Despite the loss Kubiak was highly coveted, according to Rapoport, as an OC after he helped lead a San Francisco offense that was third in the league in points and second in yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

The #Saints and #49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak have reached a deal for Kubiak to be their new offensive coordinator, source says. The top target all along, Kubiak’s hire gives coach Dennis Allen a rising play-caller who was coveted by several other teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2024

Kubiak has play calling experience. He served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021 after having been the team’s quarterbacks coach for two years prior. (RELATED: Instant Classic: Chiefs Win Super Bowl In Overtime)

But still, it’s a gamble for New Orleans to hire such a young guy. Yes, he’s coming from a top two offense in the league. But much of that should be attributed to offensive whiz and play calling head coach Kyle Shanahan.

In fact, outside of the 9ers, Kubiak’s teams have been underwhelming in terms of production. His season before getting to San Francisco he served as the QB coach for the Denver Broncos who had the worst offense in the league if measured by points scored.

His Minnesota tenure was nothing to write home about either. After taking over offensive coordinator duties from his dad following Gary’s retirement in 2021, Kling did a decent if unremarkable job calling plays for a Vikings team that hovered around league average on offense, ranking 14th in points and 12th in yards, per Pro Football Reference.

But football, like life, is not all about the numbers. Just like in San Francisco, where Kubiak doesn’t get all of the credit for their success, he also doesn’t deserve one-hundred percent of the blame where his teams have been less than stellar.

For New Orleans, head coach Dennis Allen apparently likes the guy so now that he has his guy we’ll see if the Saints can break out of their recent spell of mediocrity.

