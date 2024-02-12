Editorial

REPORT: NFL Legend’s Son Klint Kubiak Follows In Father’s Footsteps After Landing Coordinator Gig

BLOG
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Robert McGreevy Contributor
Font Size:

Klint Kubiak, former San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator and son of legendary coach Gary Kubiak, has reportedly landed a gig as the New Orleans Saints’ offensive coordinator, sources informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Klint, son of Super Bowl winning former Denver Broncos and Houston Texans head coach Gary Kubiak, is fresh off a one year stint as the 49ers passing game coordinator, where his offense fell just short of winning the big game.

Despite the loss Kubiak was highly coveted, according to Rapoport, as an OC after he helped lead a San Francisco offense that was third in the league in points and second in yards, according to Pro Football Reference.

Kubiak has play calling experience. He served as the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021 after having been the team’s quarterbacks coach for two years prior. (RELATED: Instant Classic: Chiefs Win Super Bowl In Overtime)

But still, it’s a gamble for New Orleans to hire such a young guy. Yes, he’s coming from a top two offense in the league. But much of that should be attributed to offensive whiz and play calling head coach Kyle Shanahan.

In fact, outside of the 9ers, Kubiak’s teams have been underwhelming in terms of production. His season before getting to San Francisco he served as the QB coach for the Denver Broncos who had the worst offense in the league if measured by points scored.

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 20: Klint Kubiak quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos throws a pass during warmups prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

DENVER, COLORADO – NOVEMBER 20: Klint Kubiak quarterbacks coach for the Denver Broncos throws a pass during warmups prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on November 20, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

His Minnesota tenure was nothing to write home about either. After taking over offensive coordinator duties from his dad following Gary’s retirement in 2021, Kling did a decent if unremarkable job calling plays for a Vikings team that hovered around league average on offense, ranking 14th in points and 12th in yards, per Pro Football Reference.

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 1: Head coach Gary Kubiak of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

But football, like life, is not all about the numbers. Just like in San Francisco, where Kubiak doesn’t get all of the credit for their success, he also doesn’t deserve one-hundred percent of the blame where his teams have been less than stellar.

For New Orleans, head coach Dennis Allen apparently likes the guy so now that he has his guy we’ll see if the Saints can break out of their recent spell of mediocrity.

Editor’s note: Clarification on the source for the deal made.