Buffalo Bills Get Roasted Like A Fat Pig After ‘Wide Right’ Social Media Post Sets Them Up For Hilarious Failure

These guys never cease to amaze …

The Buffalo Bills, both the organization and their fanbase, are absolutely hilarious. At this point, they’ve become the new edition of the Dallas Cowboys, where every year they have expectations of winning the Super Bowl … just to choke in the playoffs. It’s become an annual thing ever since quarterback Josh Allen made them relevant. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Get Hella Creative To Ride The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Hype Train)

And here in 2024, it’s the exact same story. A day following the Kansas City Chiefs taking out the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII, Buffalo‘s social media team decided to post up the corny and uncreative “next year starts now” nonsense, doing so on both Twitter and Instagram.

The post shows Allen, tight end Dawson Knox and other members of the Bills looking at a sunset that happens to be taking place over Caesars Superdome in New Orleans — the stadium is the host of Super Bowl LIX.

There was just one problem.

As you see, there was also a gargantuan Lombardi Trophy that was coming out of the Superdome, which would have been a nice taste for most franchises, but the fact that the Bills put it WIDE RIGHT … lmao … you already know.

Why’d they put the Lombardi wide right? https://t.co/LXGCgpHLkr — ChiefJ (@ChiefJSully) February 12, 2024

On top of that, fans are clearly aware of the Bills’ annual tradition and let them know about it.

Just another moment in Buffalo Bills history.