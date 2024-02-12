Brawl Erupts Between Fans At Waste Management Phoenix Open

Holy hell, I need to go to the WM Phoenix Open one year.

When it comes to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the tournament has quite the reputation in terms of wild fans, and the 2024 edition has been no exception. Just take this brawl, for example, that broke out between fans. And with the amount of heavy drinking at the WM, I think it’s safe to assume that alcohol was most likely involved. (RELATED: Zach Johnson, BIlly Horschel Verbally Brawl It Out With Fans At WM Phoenix Open)

It was a scene to cap off what’s been an absolutely crazy weekend at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, and one that has me wanting to go — God, I can just imagine the fun you can have at this event.

WATCH:

Oh, and we also had this happen during the tournament:

I would say he did not stick the landing pic.twitter.com/Y8bI8Eu9IK — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 10, 2024

The beautiful thing about all of the craziness at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is that the organizers actually encourage the wild behavior, and after being introduced to it in flying colors this year, I need to go.

This ish is too legendary.