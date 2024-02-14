Major Cities Wake Up To Beautifully Chaotic Scenes Amid Extreme Weather

Beautiful chaos descended up in the northeast Tuesday into Wednesday morning as a major Nor’easter blew through the region.

New York City looked like an absolute winter wonderland as thick flurries of crystal white snow coated the landscape, as seen in a video montage shared by AccuWeather.

Snowy scenes from Central Park today as a winter storm blankets New York City. #NYwx pic.twitter.com/4Mdv9gpx4D — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 13, 2024

Aside from the beauty, almost 140,000 people woke up without power in Pennsylvania, according to AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell. Heavy, wet snow managed to crush trees, which in turn collapsed onto powerlines in Laurys Station, north of Allentown, he noted.

More than 139,000 #power outages have been reported across #Pennsylvania. Heavy, wet #snow brought down trees that fell on power lines in Laurys Station, just north of Allentown. Snow is already melting as temps climb, but slush and wet spots could refreeze overnight. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/QIxO6tAJqF — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) February 13, 2024

The cold weather is expected to last through the night, but an early morning melting temperature means some slushy and damp spots could refreeze throughout the night. Chaos commenced on the roads around Allentown late on Tuesday night, with snow sticking to everything, even windshield wipers and mirrors.

Drivers are getting stuck on steep, hilly streets in #Allentown, PA ❄️ The heavy, wet #snow is sticking to roads, windshield wipers, even mirrors. Delay travel if you can, it’s a mess. LIVE updates starting at 7a on AccuWeather 📺 pic.twitter.com/vLJmwcD1yj — Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) February 13, 2024

Snow was falling as far south as Nashville, Tennessee. Tourists were apparently “amazed by the ‘snow globe’ effect” in the city’s downtown area, AccuWeather noted, and it’s easy to see why. (RELATED: Videos Show Ice Engulfing Huge Swaths Of America, And The Amish Saving The Day)

A winter storm created this snowy view in Nashville. Tourists were amazed by the “snow globe” effect amid the colorful downtown lights. #TNwx ☃️ pic.twitter.com/T0udyJKwtA — AccuWeather (@accuweather) February 13, 2024

Wind chills throughout New England are expected to be in the teens and 20s, according to the National Weather Service. But temperatures are only just below normal for this time of year. Residents should check all weather forecasts before heading out, and should probably avoid travel if they can.