Another House GOP Committee Chair Heads For The Exits

A prominent House Republican with a plum committee assignment will not be seeking reelection.

Republican Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, will announce his intention to not seek reelection to the public as early as Thursday, according to Politico. Green joins a growing list of prominent and powerful House Republicans to announce that they will not be seeking a fresh term in Congress, such as House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Chair of the House Committee on the Chinese Communist Party Mike Gallagher, and House Financial Services Committee Chair Patrick McHenry. (RELATED: Does The Wave Of GOP Retirements Threaten Their Control Of The House In 2024?)

Green, a former Green Beret, was first elected to Congress in 2018. In his tenure atop the House Homeland Security Committee, he led the effort to impeach Department of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas for his role in the border crisis; the House voted to impeach Mayorkas on Tuesday after first failing to reach the number of required votes on Feb. 6.

Green’s departure is apparently surprising to his colleagues given the recency of the Mayorkas impeachment, according to Politico. Green confirmed to Axios that he will be stepping aside.

“The [National Defense Authorization Act] amendments that I’ve gotten to build more barracks for soldiers to get better training facilities for soldiers. You know, those Gold Star families you know, had an amendment, and I had the K2 bill. Getting those things done to take care of veterans, those are the things that I’m the most proud of,” Green told Axios.

A number of other House Republicans, including Rep. Jeff Duncan of South Carolina and Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana, have also announced that they will not seek another term.

