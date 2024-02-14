‘Yellowstone’ Fans Call For One Character Spin-Off, And It’s Probably Not Who You Think

“Yellowstone” fans took to Reddit in early 2024 to suggest a three-part spin-off series for Taylor Sheridan focused on one character, and it’s probably not who you think.

Drama over the concluding episodes of the hit Taylor Sheridan series “Yellowstone” has rampaged through headlines since 2022, and no one really knows how this iconic season will end. We know the final episodes are on their way, and there is definitely at least one major spin off in the works, “2024.” Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew McConaughey have both been tipped to lead the series, according to insiders, but Reddit users want something else … from someone else.

“I know that everyone is probably tired of spin-offs of Yellowstone. BUT HEAR ME OUT,” wrote one Reddit user. “I need Taylor Sheridan to create at least a 3-part mini series of our beloved Mo [Brings Plenty]. I need to know what his childhood/upbringing was like, how he met Tom Rainwater, and how he became the badass Mo we love.”

Mo Brings Plenty is the right-hand man to Thomas Rainwater (Gil Birmingham) and is a member of the Tribal Police.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Launches New Passion Project, And I’m All In https://t.co/qNymyCxncm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 22, 2024

He’s been seen in other Sheridan series, such as “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” but his near-silent prowess on the original “Yellowstone” series turned him into an icon. He also serves as the American Indian affairs coordinator on other Sheridan series, like “1923,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, so he’s definitely got the chops to ensure any prequel or spin off centered on his character will be fair, accurate and probably pretty darn enchanting and painful.

“Mo is a force of nature, he has always been and will always be,” wrote a different Reddit user. Another suggested a series called “1989” starring Brings Plenty. “I would be more interested to see this than the other prequel shows. I’m kind of over the Dutton family,” said a fourth. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Predicts Horrific Death In Final Episodes)

Most people are probably anticipating a Beth Dutton-Rip Wheeler (Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser) spin off following the conclusion of “Yellowstone.” My gut says the series will, and should, end with Tate Dutton as the rightful owner of the Dutton-Yellowstone ranch. This would allow the perfect confluence of right and wrong to run the ranch, returning the land to the tribe through Tate’s mother and ensuring the Dutton name continues to rule the land thanks to his father.

But Sheridan is pretty well known for never ending his creative projects how the audience sees fit, so I guess we’ll have to wait and see. Perhaps Mo Brings Plenty will end up with the ranch, which definitely shouldn’t make anyone mad.