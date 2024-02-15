Two Men Brawl It Out Right In The Middle Of Busy Traffic Like A Couple Of Buffoons

Damn, people are idiots today.

Video is beginning to circulate around social media of two men brawlin’ it out in Wallkill, New York, and on top of that, these morons were fighting right in the middle of busy traffic.

The scrap was caught on camera by a woman who gave the footage to News 12 Westchester. According to her, things sparked up Feb. 1 while vehicles were waiting to get off an exit ramp onto a new route. (RELATED: Dude Takes Slobberknocker After Slobberknocker To The Face In Wild Airplane Brawl)

Wallkill police was contacted by News 12, with the cops saying that nothing was ever reported about the fight.

But fortunately for us, we have it all on video for our popcorn pleasure … just check out these ignoramuses.

WATCH:

CAUGHT ON CAMERA 👀 Video of a mid-traffic fist fight between two people in the Town of Wallkill has gone viral with more than 22,000 views on Facebook. https://t.co/iDpiGo0IBd pic.twitter.com/UWkfn8K6X0 — Blaise Gomez (@BlaiseGomez12) February 14, 2024

Another day, another crumble into American civilization.

At the same time though, I have to applaud these dudes at least a little bit for keeping that Big Apple “tough grit” attitude alive. Wallkill is only an hour and a half from New York City.

Quite frankly, that city needs to go back to the days of Roy Cohn and Donald Trump.

I don’t care what people have to say about the late, great Cohn, Trump, Roger Stone, the legendary Richard Nixon, the true soldiers of the political right, they’re the gold standard of how we should be … quite frankly, we haven’t run things since those days.

The right of today isn’t effective, this is:

Trump Republicanism … Stone Republicanism … whatever you wanna call it … it’s truly the only way to be politically.