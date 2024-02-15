Jonathan Turley Reveals What Is ‘Really Damaging’ For Fani Willis

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley said Thursday that one revelation from the day’s hearing was “really damaging” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Willis testified Thursday in an evidentiary hearing regarding allegations that she financially benefited from appointing her romantic partner Nathan Wade in the case against former President Donald Trump. Turley said that Willis and Wade, who also testified, were caught lying in court documents. (RELATED: ‘They Are Toast’: Conservatives Erupt Over Fani Willis Hearing)

“What was really damaging here is the fact that both of these attorneys now stand credibly accused of filing false information with courts,” Turley told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “That’s what they are prosecuting defendants in this case for. In the case of Mr. Wade, when they went through the interrogatories that he answered in the divorce case, most of us view those answers now as demonstrably false.”

WATCH:



Willis admitted to a relationship with Wade in a Feb. 2 court filing in response to the motion seeking her disqualification from the case. Attorneys for Michael Roman, a Trump co-defendant, said in a filing submitted Feb. 9 that witnesses could contradict claims by the pair that they “did not have a personal, romantic relationship” before he was appointed.

“What I saw today on that stand was embarrassing,” Turley said. “Both of these attorneys adopted bizarre semantic approaches to things that were clear. She said, ‘well, yes, I gave him a job but I don’t view him as an employee under ethics rules, I view him as an agent,’ and then she said, ‘yes, I probably did get a hundred dollars or more from him, but he probably gave me an equal or greater amount.’ Those are the types of finesse interpretations they would never accept as prosecutors.” (RELATED: ‘She’s Going To Have Her Hands Full’: Trump Attorney Rips Fani Willis For ‘Slew Of Corruption,’ ‘Election Interference’)

Willis secured a 13-count indictment against Trump and other defendants in August, which included charges of conspiring to make false statements and false writings.

“I direct your attention to how Wade explained his answers on the interrogatories,” Turley added. “The questions asked him if he had a sexual relationship going into 2022, at any point in his marriage or separation, and he just said, ‘oh, I answered that and just assumed it only meant my marriage,’ and the lawyer was dumbfounded and said, ‘I just read you the question.’ So that’s the level of denial we saw today.”

