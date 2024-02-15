MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Announces That He Will Retire In 2029

Thank the heavens! Rob Manfred is getting the hell out! … in 2029.

Speaking with reporters Thursday in Florida, Manfred said that he will retire from his position after his contract expires, which yes, happens in 2029. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, we’re going to have a new commissioner in five years, which is cool and all, but it’s just a shame it couldn’t be earlier.

“I’m 65. I just started a five-year term. Do that math. That makes me 70 years old. You can only have so much fun in one lifetime,” said Manfred. (RELATED: What A Shame: The Sunshine State Is Killing My Livelihood And Those Of Millions Of Other Floridians By Wiping Out DFS)

He also went on to say that he has been completely open with the clubs’ owners about his future retirement.

Manfred became MLB‘s commissioner in 2015, taking over for Bud Selig who had his reign of terror since 1992.

WATCH:

Rob Manfred says this five-year term will be his last as MLB commissioner, which will end in early 2029 pic.twitter.com/CP81yK5iVl — SNY (@SNYtv) February 15, 2024

Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever liked Rob Manfred, and that really ratcheted up when he took away the 2021 MLB All-Star Game from my beloved Atlanta Braves because of a Georgia state election law that was meant to PROTECT the process.

Here’s a flashback if you don’t remember:

Yeah, screw Rob Manfred. Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.

Though I did appreciate him backing the “Let The Kids Play” movement.

Other than that though, dude can kick rocks. See ya later, Rob.