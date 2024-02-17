Flyers, Devils Show Up In Some Of The Most Epic Pre-Game Attire You’ll Ever See

Both are cool here BUT the Devils win the day with flying colors.

The NHL will be bringing us not one, but two games at MetLife Stadium for their Stadium Series, with the first matchup being a Saturday contest between the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils.

And, yeah, there are some implications involved in this game as far as the Metropolitan Division is concerned, but why can’t the two teams still have fun? (RELATED: The Disrespect Is Real: Long-Tenured GM Jarmo Kekalainen Fired By Blue Jackets In The Middle Of His 11th Season)

And that’s exactly what they did.

Starting out with the Flyers, they chose to go true-blue Philly dressed in Rocky’s iconic gray workout sweatsuit (Yes, the Rocky from the movies).

It’s a nice touch by the Flyers. I love it, but let’s be honest here …

The Devils won the day dressed like members of Tony Soprano’s crew, which I find absolutely amazing.

Just check out the flash and dash:

This is perfect timing by New Jersey because my wife and I just finished our annual binge of “The Sopranos” and I can say that the Devils were 100% on point with this one.

And while we’re on the subject, can we all agree “The Sopranos” is the greatest television show of all-time?

Or it’s at least tied with “Breaking Bad,” another legendary show.

I’m currently binging on this (my second time) and, my goodness, it’s great.

I mean, damn, moments like this were glorious.

Too bad we don’t have a New Mexico hockey team: we totally could do a play off “Breaking Bad.”

Get to work, NHL.