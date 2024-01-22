Are Harbaugh Family Values Making Football Great Again?

The Harbaugh brothers are having a moment.

Eldest Harbaugh, John, is fresh off a playoff victory, leading his number one seed Baltimore Ravens to a dominant win over the upstart Houston Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs Saturday afternoon.

Younger Jim Harbaugh just led his Michigan Wolverines to a college football national championship, Michigan’s first since 1997.

The pair are taking their individual leagues by storm, though their longevity makes it easy to take them for granted.

John Harbaugh has helmed the Ravens since 2008, leading them to a 160-99 record during that time, while helping them hoist the Lombardi trophy in 2012 after winning Super Bowl XLVII.

He may be well on his way to another ring after his league-best defense shut down the Texans Saturday. Following the game, Harbaugh opened his postgame presser giving thanks to the Lord, quoting 1 Chronicles “Greatness, power, glory, victory, and honor belong to you, because everything in heaven and on earth belongs to you! The kingdom belongs to you, LORD!”

And of course he was sure to celebrate the win with his team in epic fashion as well.

Coach John Harbaugh dances with his team after their big win over the Houston Texans and then after reads scripture to the media. This came just one day after his brother Jim Harbaugh made a surprise appearance at the pro-life march in Washington, D.C. Gotta love the… pic.twitter.com/OVQppyRCs4 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, Jim is coming off of a college football season so successful that he’s in negotiations to possibly land the most lucrative coaching contract in college football history, according to NFL insider Dov Kleiman. And that’s only if he doesn’t end up taking a vacant NFL head coaching job for which he is so coveted.

Yep, I think it’s safe to say the Harbaughs are current kings of the football world, but I would argue it’s chiefly because of their faith-guided principles that they’ve managed to achieve the success they have.

John Harbaugh can often be heard quoting scripture. “He’s always looking to apply the principles of Scripture as it relates to the team,” Ravens team chaplain Rod Hairston told the Athletes in Action network. (RELATED: ‘All Unite For Pre-Born Rights!’: Thousands Gather To Attend March For Life Amid Massive Snowstorm)

Jim recently made a surprise appearance in Washington D.C. to voice his support for the March for Life, telling the Daily Caller News Foundation, “You know, we all talk about human rights. There’s really no rights that are important unless you have the right to life.”

We Caught Up With Coach Harbaugh At A Pro-Life March. Here’s What The National Champ Had To Say https://t.co/kK2O0PWtLV — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 20, 2024



The Wolverines coach also reiterated a previous promise that he and his wife would raise the child of any of his players if they were unable to do so.

The brothers have always put their Catholic faith at the forefront of their football identities. When meeting Pope Francis in 2017, Jim said, “The role that (faith) plays in my life is in the priorities that I have. Faith, then family, then football,” according to the Catholic News Agency.

Faith, family, football, in that order. That’s been the recipe for success for the Harbaughs and it’s led them to hundreds of wins, multiple coach of the year awards, championships and a sizable impact on the communities around them.

The Harbaughs brand of faith and excellence is an inspiration to us all. They show us what it’s like to lead with life and stand tall in their faith in a world that would just as quickly ridicule them for it.

The pair have guided large cohorts of young men towards making the right decisions, both on and off the field, through a selfless ethos guided by their faith. (RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Is Demanding 100% Power From Michigan: REPORT)

“I am really trying to make up for that first half of my life where it was really all about me,” Jim Harbaugh told the Detroit Catholic. “The coaching aspect has really helped immensely. I think the first half of my life was very focused on myself, and what I wanted to accomplish, and this last half of my life, I feel like it’s not about me anymore, it is about those I am close to, about faith, family and still football. My wife, my kids, the players that I coach, and the other coaches on our staff.”

With results like theirs maybe other coaches should start taking notes. It turns out serving others is a winning strategy in football.