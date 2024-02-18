3-Time World Series Champion Pablo Sandoval Attempting To Make MLB Comeback

It’s the return of the Panda!

In 14 seasons of Major League Baseball (MLB), Pablo Sandoval, 37, won three World Series championships with the San Francisco Giants. Now, the “Kung Fu Panda” is a non-roster invitee with that same franchise.

Looks like we’ve got a potential comeback on our hands, ladies and gentlemen.

And this isn’t any joke or publicity stunt, the Sandoval is seriously trying to make the roster, according to NBC Sports Bay Area. (RELATED: Yeesh: Sac State’s Matt Masciangelo Starts Season Being HBP An Incredible 7 Times In 8 Plate Appearances)

Talking to friends, Sandoval reportedly said he “feels great” and will attempt to make a return to Major League Baseball.

Before emerging as the 2012 World Series MVP, Sandoval began playing in MLB during the 2008 season. He was with the Atlanta Braves from 2020-2021.

In the campaign, Sandoval knocked out four home runs and tallied 11 RBIs in 86 plate appearances (69 games), while also putting up a .178/.302/.342 slash line. The Braves also won the World Series that year, giving him his fourth ring. However, due to his not being on the team for the playoffs, the history books only have him as a three-time champion.

Pablo Sandoval trying to make Giants comeback at 37 after two years out of MLB https://t.co/5JpBfvCO4D pic.twitter.com/tZAJWeiv1E — New York Post (@nypost) February 18, 2024

I think we would all agree Pablo Sandoval’s milestone moment was him hitting three home runs against the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series. As a baseball fan, how could you forget it?

2012 World Series Game 1 – Giants Pablo Sandoval hits three homers vs. Tigers pic.twitter.com/H9RiudCYsd — Erik 😏 (@BouttoErik) February 18, 2024

Hope to see you back in the show, Pablo! Good luck!