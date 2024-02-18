Victims From University Of Colorado Shooting Identified As Double Homicide Investigation Continues

The victims of Friday’s shooting at the Colorado Springs campus of the University of Colorado were publicly identified Sunday, CBS News reported.

Two individuals were found dead in a dormitory at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus Friday, prompting an intensive investigation by local law enforcement, according to CBS News. The victims, identified by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office as Celie Rain Montgomery, 26, from Pueblo and Samuel Knopp, 24, from Parker, were discovered in the campus dormitory following reports of gunfire early in the morning, according to the outlet. (RELATED: University Investigating Fire Set At Jewish Student’s Dorm)

Authorities responded to reports and arrived to find both an adult male and female deceased, leading to the immediate involvement of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Homicide Unit, according to the outlet. The incident led to a temporary lockdown and cancellation of classes on campus, the outlet stated.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨 Victims Identified from February 16, 2024, Double Homicide at UCCS https://t.co/3XTQuRNX3m — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 18, 2024

Police gave an update about the incident in a Friday social media post. “At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides,” Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement. “We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available.”

At this point in our investigation, this incident does not appear to be a murder-suicide and both deaths are being investigated as homicides. We are continuing to develop and follow investigative leads and will provide additional information when it becomes available. https://t.co/egmTsd4IhA — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) February 17, 2024

Students at the university expressed their shock and concern at the incident. “I was shocked, honestly. I woke up to an email from one of my teachers saying there was a lockdown and just to be safe lock the doors. And then I came out here to all these police cars and the news people and I was pretty shocked,” said student Adam Trujillo, according to CBS News.

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis became actively involved, liaising with the Department of Public Safety and University of Colorado President Todd Saliman to extend state support to address the situation, CBS News reported.