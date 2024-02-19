CNN Reporter Defends Asking Biden Whether Navalny’s ‘Blood Is On The Hands’ Of Republicans

CNN senior White House correspondent MJ Lee asked President Joe Biden on Monday whether the blood of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny “is on the hands” of House Republicans due to their lack of support for Ukraine.

Navalny died Friday at the age of 47 at a prison colony above the Arctic Circle, having been imprisoned since 2021.

“Mr. President, would you go as far to say that Alexei Navalny’s blood is on the hands of House Republicans right now?” Lee asked on the White House lawn early Monday.

“I wouldn’t use that term,” Biden replied. “They’re making a big mistake not responding. Look, the way they’re walking away from the threat of Russia, the way they’re walking away from NATO, the way they’re walking away from meeting our obligation. It’s shocking. I’ve been here a while; I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Lee also said she asked the president whether he expects that Navalny’s death will “nudge” Republicans to “take action” by increasing aid to Ukriane. (RELATED: ‘Fox & Friends’ Segment Heats Up As Host Lawrence Jones Argues With Network’s Own Reporter)

“I know my second question was a little bit challenging to hear, but I was asking him whether he thinks Navalny’s death will do anything to nudge House Republicans to take action,” Lee said. “He obviously didn’t sound very optimistic. He also told another reporter that the U.S. is considering additional sanctions on Russia, but no additional details were given by the president when he was speaking to reporters.”

During a Friday press conference, the president used Navalny’s death to attack House Republicans, who have refused to pass legislation that would provide $95 billion for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel and called on them to “step up” and pass the aid package before heading home for a two-week recess.

“Two weeks. They’re walking away. Two weeks,” Biden told reporters. “What are they thinking? My God. This is bizarre. And it’s just reinforcing all of the concern — and almost, I won’t say panic, but real concern — about the United States being a reliable ally. This is outrageous.”

Biden promised in 2021 to that there would be “serious consequences” for Russia if Navalny died in prison.

“But make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny’s death. Putin is responsible,” Biden said at the Friday press conference. “What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin’s brutality. No one should be fooled.”