Jeremy Renner Walks Across Award Stage Unassisted In Surprise Appearance

Jeremy Renner stunned fans by walking across the stage completely unassisted at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday.

Renner walked across the stage by himself, without the aid of a cane or walking device, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, to announce the very first award of the night. Renner has made a limited number of in-person appearances since nearly losing his life in a snow plow accident, Jan. 1, 2023. “Gotta say, it feels good to be back!” Renner said to the crowd.

The audience immediately broke out into thunderous applause as they realized Renner’s miraculous recovery, just 13 months after he was crushed by a snow plow and airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The famous actor helped his fellow Marvel star, Simu Liu, kick off the evening in the most surprising way. Renner was previously spotted walking with the use of a cane after breaking over 30 bones and spending weeks in the hospital after his horrifying accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

“This year’s been a heck of a journey and I’m happy to be here with you, the fans,” Renner said as he stood confidently and addressed the live audience full of his peers.

Matthew McConaughey immediately rose on his feet, giving Renner a standing ovation.

“You guys are the best. You guys really brought this year. You broke records. You turned movies into movements. We heard you all loud and clear, we heard you,” Renner said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

He went on to introduce the nominees for TV Performance of the Year.

“Right now I get the privilege of celebrating the most powerful movie performances on screen. So, are you ready for the first award of the night?” he said. (RELATED: Austin North Arrested After Allegedly Attacking ER Staff)

The award for best TV Performance went to Billie Eilish for her role in “Swarm.”