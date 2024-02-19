Here’s ‘The Big One’ From The 2024 Daytona 500

Like clockwork, “The Big One” strikes every year, and 2024 was no different.

When it comes to Daytona (and Talladega at that), there’s no discussion about “if” a massive wreck will happen, but “when” it will happen. And in the 2024 edition of the “Great American Race,” that wreck — known as “The Big One” — popped off with only nine laps to go in Monday night’s 500. (RELATED: What A Shame: The Sunshine State Is Killing My Livelihood And Those Of Millions Of Other Floridians By Wiping Out DFS)

When things erupted, Ross Chastain was leading the race, and close to him in the front of the field, Alex Bowman pushed his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. And despite how you look at it, it sent off a chain reaction as Byron took a hard right and slammed into the rear-end of Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

And just like that, “The Big One” struck again.

WATCH:

I’m not the biggest fan of NASCAR, I admit, though I used to be growing up in Martinsville, Virginia, but I can honestly say that I look forward to “The Big One” every Daytona and Talladega race.

And is it me, or did a tire pop off in the middle of this whole thing? (I’m glad at least one other person noticed this)

I think a tire came off pic.twitter.com/CPIJFOYOWH — Jordan Strahan (@StrahanJordan) February 20, 2024

Had to be a tire.

Anyways, shoutout to you, NASCAR. Continue the glorification of “The Big One,” because I absolutely love that ish.