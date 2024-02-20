Tennessee Mother Arrested For Child Neglect After Post Go Viral Of Her 5-Year-Old Daughter Waxing Clients

A Tennessee mother was arrested Monday for child neglect after a social media post of her 5-year-old daughter assisting in waxing clients went viral, authorities confirm.

Memphis, Tennessee, mother Jasmine Moss, 30, was arrested on charges of child neglect after she posted pictures to her professional Instagram account for hair removal of her 5-year-old daughter assisting in waxing clients, according to officials. The Memphis Police Department began to receive complaints about the social media post Feb. 15 from local city residents, leading to Moss’ arrest nearly four days later. (RELATED: ‘Deepest Regret And Sorrow’: Mommy-Vlogger Pleads Guilty To Abusing, Starving Children, Video Shows)

Moss had originally posted the series of photos to the business account @jasminedemiracle and shortly went viral after they were uploaded, TMZ reported. While the post has since been taken down, within some of the images Moss’ young daughter could be seen applying wax to a female client’s fully exposed crotch area, as the woman had her legs spread apart in front of the 5-year-old.

The woman accused of posting her child waxing nude women on social media has been arrested and charged, according to Memphis police Jasmine Moss, 30, is charged with Child Neglect and Child Abuse. On February 15, Memphis Police received several complaints regarding a post on… pic.twitter.com/pEvKjizXib — LockharTVMedia (@LockharTVMedia) February 20, 2024

The Memphis mother had boasted about her young daughter joining in on her work, allegedly claiming that the 5-year-old had worked on 24 clients during roughly eight hours, according to TMZ.

“When I say I’m passing down Deed & LLCs to my creations I mean that!” Moss reportedly stated within her post.

However, Moss quickly received backlash online over the disturbing images, with many calling out the young child being fully exposed to unknown naked women. An investigation into the incident is ongoing between the Memphis Police Department and the Department of Child Services, authorities have additionally asked the public not to “screen save or forward” the images.

Moss is currently being held in jail with no bond set while she awaits to appear in court on Wednesday, according to WREG.