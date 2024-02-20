All Hell Breaks Loose As Gargantuan Brawl Breaks Out Between A&M-Commerce, Incarnate Word During Postgame Handshakes

Holy hell! Monday night ended with an absolute BANG!

The college basketball game between Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word was an absolute thriller, with the former pulling out the 76-72 victory, but um … ain’t nobody talking about that.

Making the game completely irrelevant, a gargantuan brawl erupted during the postgame handshakes between the two teams, and though we’ve seen fights happen before in sports, this one is pretty bad.

It’s not known why exactly the fight broke out, but several players from both sides were seen throwing punches. Other players, and coaches as well, were involved with trying to break up the brawling, however, the chaos lasted for over a minute as we had outright hell breaking loose all over the court. (RELATED: Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart, Suns’ Drew Eubanks Get Into Tunnel Brawl Prior To Game. Police Reportedly Arrest Stewart)

As the fighting stretched on, multiple players were seen on the floor with pileups mixing in. According to broadcasters, a “young girl” — who was originally in the crowd — ended up getting hurt in the brawl, and a manager for one of the teams had “blood on his face.” Nothing is official on injuries in terms of information from universities and police.

Later Monday night, Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word issued a joint statement apologizing “for the behavior exhibited by our respective men’s basketball programs” during the postgame handshakes.

“There is no place in college sports for such actions,” read the statement, per ESPN. “The unsportsmanlike conduct that occurred after the game does not reflect the values of the universities involved, as well as the Southland Conference and their member institutions. The matter is currently being reviewed collectively by the Conference office and both institutions as the safety of our student-athletes, staff, and fans is our primary concern.”

WATCH:

Incarnate Word and Texas A&M Commerce got into a BRAWL after their game tonight 😳 pic.twitter.com/A7KEONCCne — Mercury (@CollegeSportsCo) February 20, 2024

Holy hell, ladies and gentlemen … WHAT. A. NIGHT.