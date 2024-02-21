A True Power Woman: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Is Making The Minneapolis Economy Boom With Big Ten Tournament Looming

Shoutout to Caitlin Clark … a true legend.

If you’re questioning the full effect that Caitlin Clark has on women’s college basketball, then pay attention to what’s going on with the Big Ten tournament that will be coming to Minneapolis in March.

Ohio State and Indiana also play their part, but the biggest reason the tournament is close to selling out is Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes. The tourney only has 1,500 tickets left, according to OutKick. And this includes the Wednesday and Thursday games that Clark won’t be playing in. Like seriously, how many women’s basketball events do you remember selling out?

Clark is out here doing stuff that’s not really done that much, with the exception of maybe UConn and similar programs. But you get the point: we don’t see this often. (RELATED: The American Sports Betting Industry Pulled In A Whopping $10.9 Billion In 2023, 45% Increase From Previous Year)

And on top of that, the ticket sales are staggering, with the secondary market selling tickets for as much as $200, according to OutKick. Hell, on Stubhub, lower-bowl tickets are going for $186 a pop.

But that’s not the only effect that Clark is having. In fact, she’s set the entire Minneapolis economy booming. The power woman has also sent hotel prices soaring, with most hotels around Target Center being $325 per night, according to Expedia. And no, that’s not including taxes.

And this is only the most recent of Clark’s achievements.

Clark is the same woman who passed Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders to become the top-selling NIL athlete, according to Front Office Sports.

Caitlin Clark effect is boosting the Minneapolis economy for upcoming Big Ten women’s tournament. She also recently broke another record, this one held by Shedeur Sanders Read: https://t.co/o2yqya2EhN pic.twitter.com/pyJv8Q7Pz0 — OutKick (@Outkick) February 21, 2024

The Caitlin Clark effect is real, ladies and gentlemen … a true power woman.