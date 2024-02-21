Editorial

A True Power Woman: Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Is Making The Minneapolis Economy Boom With Big Ten Tournament Looming

BLOG
Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes listens as the crowd cheers after breaking the NCAA women's all-time scoring record during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Shoutout to Caitlin Clark … a true legend.

If you’re questioning the full effect that Caitlin Clark has on women’s college basketball, then pay attention to what’s going on with the Big Ten tournament that will be coming to Minneapolis in March.

Ohio State and Indiana also play their part, but the biggest reason the tournament is close to selling out is Caitlin Clark and her Iowa Hawkeyes. The tourney only has 1,500 tickets left, according to OutKick. And this includes the Wednesday and Thursday games that Clark won’t be playing in. Like seriously, how many women’s basketball events do you remember selling out?

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 03: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball in the second quarter against Brinae Alexander #5 of the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 03, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 15: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates after breaking the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with teammates during a presentation after breaking the NCAA women’s all-time scoring record during the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

vIOWA CITY, IOWA- FEBRUARY 15: Guard Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes talks with head coach Lisa Bluder during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 15, 2024 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND – FEBRUARY 03: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball in the second quarter against Brinae Alexander #5 of the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 03, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Clark is out here doing stuff that’s not really done that much, with the exception of maybe UConn and similar programs. But you get the point: we don’t see this often. (RELATED: The American Sports Betting Industry Pulled In A Whopping $10.9 Billion In 2023, 45% Increase From Previous Year)

And on top of that, the ticket sales are staggering, with the secondary market selling tickets for as much as $200, according to OutKick. Hell, on Stubhub, lower-bowl tickets are going for $186 a pop.

But that’s not the only effect that Clark is having. In fact, she’s set the entire Minneapolis economy booming. The power woman has also sent hotel prices soaring, with most hotels around Target Center being $325 per night, according to Expedia. And no, that’s not including taxes.

And this is only the most recent of Clark’s achievements.

Clark is the same woman who passed Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders to become the top-selling NIL athlete, according to Front Office Sports.

The Caitlin Clark effect is real, ladies and gentlemen … a true power woman.