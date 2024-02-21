Editorial

Tigers Woods’ Son, Charlie, Competing In Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches Pre-Qualifier

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after his son, Charlie Woods, chips in for a birdie on the ninth green during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
This is pretty damn cool.

Charlie Woods, the 15-year-old son of PGA legend Tiger Woods (yes, THAT Tiger Woods), is competing Thursday in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches pre-qualifier. And on top of that, the Cognizant Classic also happens to be his hometown tournament on the PGA Tour.

Charlie will be playing at Florida’s Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, one of four sites for pre-qualifiers, where the top five will advance to the qualifier Monday. From there, four golfers will earn a spot in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. (RELATED: The American Sports Betting Industry Pulled In A Whopping $10.9 Billion In 2023, 45% Increase From Previous Year)

Woods’ tee time Thursday is 7:39 a.m. ET. He will be joined by Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri McGee. Browne’s father is Olin Browne, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour.

The Cognizant Classic will be held Feb. 29-March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at PGA National’s Champion Course.

I’m curious to watch Charlie Woods for two reasons: 1. Obviously, you have the factor of him being Tiger Woods’ son, and 2. This kid has an outright wild swing.

Just check this thing out:

I don’t know what the hell that is, or what you call it, but I love it. Hey, as long as it works.

Also, are we gonna be seeing some kind of LeBron-Bronny element here where they play against each other? Oh, they already did that at the PNC Championship?

Shame on me for missing that.

Regardless, so many storylines are surrounding this young man, and I’m here for the ride.