Tigers Woods’ Son, Charlie, Competing In Cognizant Classic In The Palm Beaches Pre-Qualifier

Woods’ tee time Thursday is 7:39 a.m. ET. He will be joined by Olin Browne Jr. and Ruaidhri McGee. Browne’s father is Olin Browne, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour.

The Cognizant Classic will be held Feb. 29-March 3 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at PGA National’s Champion Course.

Charlie Woods is looking to qualify for his first official TOUR event @The_Cognizant 👀 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 21, 2024

I’m curious to watch Charlie Woods for two reasons: 1. Obviously, you have the factor of him being Tiger Woods’ son, and 2. This kid has an outright wild swing.

Just check this thing out:

The recoil 😳 Charlie Woods isn’t holding back @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/J4nT8Jjmke — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 15, 2023

I don’t know what the hell that is, or what you call it, but I love it. Hey, as long as it works.

Also, are we gonna be seeing some kind of LeBron-Bronny element here where they play against each other? Oh, they already did that at the PNC Championship?

Shame on me for missing that.

Regardless, so many storylines are surrounding this young man, and I’m here for the ride.