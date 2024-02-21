This ‘Inside The NBA’ Behind-The-Scenes Video Of Shaq And Charles Barkley Bickering Is Pure Comedic Gold

“Inside The NBA” is truly legendary, and here’s another example of why.

When it comes to the TNT television program, they have one of the best panels to ever exist in the history of TV. Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith … these guys are the truth.

But honestly, I gotta say: We know how funny they are on the air, but quite frankly, they might be even more hilarious off of it. And that’s because a video that’s now going viral has revealed a behind-the-scenes look at the “Inside The NBA” crew, and good god, these boys are gold.

While the TNT crew was setting up the stage and getting everything prepared, Shaq began complaining about TNT not airing the Orlando Magic retiring his jersey — they recently retired his No. 32, making him the first player in franchise history to have that done.

Well, TNT didn't air the ceremony, rather NBA TV did, and Shaq wasn't happy about it. TNT had a doubleheader that night, which is the reason why they didn't carry the jersey retirement, but "The Diesel" didn't care.

“Just know [TNT] can’t ask me to do nothing for them,” said Shaq.

“What do you mean?” asked Johnson.

“He’s mad they didn’t show his ceremony on [TNT],” responded Barkley.

“I don’t get mad, brother, all good,” Shaq replied.

Holy hell, this was gold … just flat-out gold.

WATCH:

Behind the scenes clip of Inside The NBA is absolutely hilarious pic.twitter.com/SfmeksjTR4 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 21, 2024

Never change, “Inside The NBA.” Never change.