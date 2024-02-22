Editorial

Rockets Owner Tilman Fertita Looking To Bring NHL Franchise To Houston

TyTy Washington Jr. #0 of the Houston Rockets hugs Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta after the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Toyota Center on October 02, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Could we see hockey in the H-Town?

It’s always an interesting conversation when NHL expansion gets brought up, and when it comes to what cities should have a franchise, Atlanta and Houston have been at the top of my list for quite some time now.

With Houston in particular, the owner of the Rockets (the NBA franchise) is trying to bring an NHL team to the city, and quite frankly, I can’t help but to ask how that hasn’t happened already? (RELATED: New York Rangers Win Stadium Series Game With Outright Strange Goal … That Wasn’t Actually A Goal?)

Regardless, Tilman Fertita is trying to make that a reality, telling Bloomberg that he has spoken with the NHL about launching a team in the league.

“We are talking to the NHL, but it’s got to be good for both of us … We just know that when there’s a concert downtown, how it activates downtown, we know what the Astros do for downtown, we know what even soccer does for downtown,” said Fertita.

He also went on to say that he’s “open to helping bring in either an expansion franchise or acquiring a team from another market.”

Just imagine an NHL team in this city, the music and references that can be used, a full-out icy H-Town experience.

Oh yeah, I can definitely get down with this party.