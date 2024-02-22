Watch Average Dude Hilariously Shock Pro Female Golfer With Swing Advice

A video shows a professional female golfer baffled after a random man at a driving range approached her and began giving swing advice.

In a video amassing 9.8 million views on TikTok from golfer Georgia Ball, a man can be heard interrupting her practice to give her unsolicited advice about the speed of her swing. Ball, a PGA professional and a golf coach who publishes TikTok videos giving her own advice attempted to explain her strategy to the man as he continued to talk over her. (RELATED: Brawl Erupts Between Fans At What Has To Be The Wildest PGA Tournament In The World)

“Excuse me, what you’re doing there, you shouldn’t be doing that,” the man said in the video. “You should be right through. Swing and follow through, not, you’re doing too slow on the way up.”

The female golfer explained that she was going through a swing change, but the man insisted on correcting her.

“You know, I’ve been playing golf for 20 years. What you need to do is follow through a lot quicker than what you’re doing there right now,” the man repeated a second time to Ball.

He then encouraged her to swing again, and when she did, he credited himself for her adjustments.

“See how much better that was?”

Ball laughed, thanked the man for the comment and finished the conversation.

“Thanks for the advice,” Ball said, laughing off the situation.

A commenter noted that the man did not implement anything to her swing but still took credit.

“This is why I couldn’t help but laugh. I was lost for words,” Ball wrote in response.