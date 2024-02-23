Netflix Likely To Bail On Megan Markle, Prince Harry’s Dreams Of Becoming The Next Gaines Empire, Sources Say

Sources claimed in February that Meghan Markle will use her final years of her Netflix contract to try to become the next Martha Stewart or Joanna Gaines.

Markle’s contract with the streaming giant, co-signed with her husband Prince Harry, will end in December 2025, with insiders telling PageSix it’s unlikely the deal will be renewed. As a result, Markle is trying to branch into a more entrepreneurial lifestyle, following in the footsteps of people like Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Palthrow or lifestyle and real estate mogul Joanna Gaines of the hit show “Fixer Upper.”

“From what I understand, I think Meghan will take on Martha Stewart, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ina Garten and play them at their own game,” the insider noted. The work will reportedly follow Markle’s blog, The Tig.

Similarly to Stewart and Gaines, Markle has leaned into cooking over the last few years. In 2018, she launched a cookbook to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire in London. Apparently, her publishers have pitched a cooking series, but another source is skeptical of success.

“She would have to be relatable and natural, the way Drew Barrymore is, it can’t feel contrived or like she’s acting,” the source stated. (RELATED: Tyler Perry Reveals What Living With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Was Really Like)

The other downside to such a brand development is that it flies in the face of Prince Harry and Markle’s alleged desire to have a more private life.

“The reason Martha, Joanna and Gwynet have crushed it is because they’ve let viewers into their most private spaces and shared their biggest secrets,” lifestyle trends writer Rachel Richardson told Page Six. “Authenticity is key in the lifestyle arena and those that succeed tend to be willing to share their whole lives. Think about it — what do we not know about Gwyneth Paltrow?”

Other unscripted projects are apparently in the works with Netflix for these final two year of the deal, but we’ll have to wait to see what else materializes. No matter what happens, I hope they’re both happy.