66% Of Super Bowl Bets Were Reportedly Illegal A.K.A. The Mafia Is Still Alive And Well

I’ll tell you who’s benefiting from this more than anybody: the mafia.

Earlier in February, tens of millions of Americans placed down their hard-earned money on Super Bowl bets in an attempt to flip that cash — as we all know, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers played in that game, with Patrick Mahomes & Co. adding another ring to the collection.

But, despite mass legalization of sports betting (for the most part) all over the United States and arguments from supporters that it would “critically weaken” illegal gambling, nearly two in three Super Bowl LVIII bets were illegal, according to an estimate that was shared with The Guardian. (RELATED: The American Sports Betting Industry Pulled In A Whopping $10.9 Billion In 2023, 45% Increase From Previous Year)

In total, Americans gambled $5.37 billion on Super Bowl LVIII, with $1.4 billion of it being illegal, according to gambling analysis firm Yield Sec, per the outlet. Americans placed 350.5 million bets on the Super Bowl — 228.2 million were illegal.

The black market lost zero ground between Super Bowl LVII (2023) and Super Bowl LVIII (2024), according to the analysis.

Two-thirds of Super Bowl bets were illegal as black market thrives, report says https://t.co/Gadyrz2bMd — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) February 23, 2024

People can continue to put this ridiculous taboo on gambling, and the United States government can continue to put their moronic laws and regulations on the industry, but all they’re doing is giving money to these people:

Yeah, I’m sure offshore sportsbooks are playing their part too, but you’re kidding yourself if you think the mob isn’t profiting from our legislators’ stupidity — a top source of revenue for the mafia is gambling.

It’s like in New York … don’t you find it awfully convenient that the state which happens to be the home of the Five Families (Gambino, Genovese, Bonanno, Lucchese, Colombo) banned Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS)?

It’s clear as day that the mafia is still out here getting their paper (and power), and there’s a ton of enabling going on.

It’s time to legalize gambling all across the board, ladies and gentlemen.