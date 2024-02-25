‘Wrong For A Number Of Reasons’: Pedro Pascal Admits Being Drunk While Accepting SAG Award

Pedro Pascal clinched the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series during the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards held Saturday night.

The Chilean and American actor, renowned for his performance in HBO’s hit post-apocalyptic drama, “The Last of Us,” won over Kieran Culkin, Brian Cox and Matthew Macfadyen of “Succession,” as well as Billy Crudup of “The Morning Show.” Pascal ascended the stage in a less-than-sober state, humorously confessing being “a little drunk” to the audience.

“This is wrong for a number of reasons,” Pascal said in his remarks. “I’m a little drunk. I thought I could get drunk. I’m making a fool of myself but thank you so much for this!”

In spite of his state, Pascal expressed appreciation for the honor and his fellow nominees. “I’ve been in the union since 1999 so this is an incredible fucking honor. To the nominees, all of you … I can’t remember any of your names right now,” the actor continued. (RELATED: Rumors Swirl Over Whether Pedro Pascal Is Leaving ‘The Mandalorian’)

Pascal faced low expectations of winning, especially after Culkin’s victories in the same category at both the Golden Globes and the Emmy Awards earlier in 2024, Variety reported. The ceremony also saw Pascal getting emotional as he extended thanks to his family, only to cut his speech short, humorously citing an impending panic attack as his exit cue.

Pascal is set to come back for the second season of “The Last of Us,” with production kicking off this year. The show is not expected to make its way back to HBO until 2025, according to Variety.