Wild Video Shows Alligator Chasing After Golfers In Florida

Ahh … Florida. The land of freedom, tropical vibes and alligators who won’t hesitate to take a chomp out of you.

The Sunshine State has around 1.3 million alligators total, and as you can probably guess, they’re found all over the state where water is present. And we also happen to have a lot of golf courses … that have said water. So you know what that means…

Golf courses + lakes and ponds = alligators

And that mathematical formula creates so many grade-A stories. Like this one, where an angry alligator (who was near a pond) chased after a couple of golfers in a golf cart.

Posted on Instagram by WINK News chief meteorologist Matt Devitt, video shows an alligator walking towards the pond. However, while on the way, a golf cart with a pair of golfers in it was zooming by, and uhh … well … alligator friend wasn’t playing that ish.

When the golfers passed by, the gator steamrolled at them in an attempt to take a bite, but in quick awareness, the golf cart quickly swerved around the reptile to avoid what could have been a BAD situation. Afterwards, the alligator went back to minding his business and headed right into the water.

So yeah, luckily, we had a good ending — and some glorious popcorn content for you beautiful people out there.

WATCH:

Only in Florida, baby … I love my state.