Man Reportedly Shoots And Kills Suspect Trying To Carjack His Girlfriend Outside Florida Bar

A Florida man reportedly shot and killed an attempted carjacker outside a bar in Sanford, Florida, around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, authorities reported.

Sanford Police said the suspect was shot while attempting to carjack a female employee’s vehicle outside of George’s Tavern early Thursday morning, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The female employee was getting into her car, which was in the bar’s parking lot, when the suspect reportedly ambushed her.

The employee’s boyfriend was reportedly at the scene and shot and killed the suspect.

Surveillance video footage of the parking lot showed the suspect hiding in a porta-potty near the employee’s vehicle “for a few hours” before reportedly attacking her.

“A man had been waiting in the outhouse for a few hours and come around and had grabbed her and had her on the ground, choking her and beating her in the head,” one of the bar’s patrons, Al Moon, told Fox 35 Orlando. “This is really a shock, really a shock,” he told WESH 2.

Multiple shots were fired, one neighbor claimed. “I heard a pow, pow, pow then like a hesitation then there was another couple of them.”

Neither the employee nor the boyfriend is facing charges at this time. (RELATED: 83-Year-Old Woman Shot In The Back While Passing Out Pro-Life Pamphlets, Group Says)

Police have not yet discovered the identity of the suspected carjacker, who was reportedly not armed during the interaction. Sanford Police said the employee’s boyfriend visited her at the end of her shift to make sure she safely entered her vehicle, according to the statement.

The boyfriend witnessed his girlfriend being attacked and “removed a firearm from his waist and shot the unidentified male.”