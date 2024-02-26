Eagles Legend Don Henley Talks Regret Over Partying With 16-Year-Old Prostitute Who Later Overdosed At His Home

Eagles co-founder Don Henley opened up about a night over four decades ago he describes as a regret in his life during a trial in a Manhattan courtroom Monday, New York Post reported.

The 76-year-old musician recalled an incident which involved cocaine and a 16-year-old prostitute, according to the New York Post. These came to light as Henley took the stand during a trial concerning the alleged theft of the band’s iconic “Hotel California” lyrics.

He provided an account of his actions leading up to his 1980 arrest, revealing a time of personal turmoil following the Eagles’ disbandment.

“I wanted to forget what was going on. I wanted to escape the depression I was in,” Henley said in Manhattan Supreme Court, about his criminal records, New York Post reported. “So, I made a mistake — I called [a] madam and told her I wanted some company. And a few hours later, a young woman arrived at my home.” (RELATED: Freddie Gibbs Says He Shot A ‘Crackhead’ Nine Times During An Interview With Joe Rogan)

He recounted to the court the sequence of events with them sharing cocaine, and the distressing aftermath that ended with the woman suffering a seizure, according to the outlet. Henley revealed that he and the girl went to sleep together but insisted that they did not engage in sexual activity. When he woke up the following day, he heard a sound coming from the bedroom. Realizing she was experiencing a seizure, he immediately dialed 911.

Henley shared that when the fire department arrived, he was given the option to either let them take the girl to the hospital or keep her under his care. At that time she was experiencing an overdose, prompting the authorities to call the police, according to the New York Post. Later, Henley mentioned that after the girl regained consciousness, he suggested she arrange a ride home. As her transportation showed up, so did the police. He was then arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Reflecting on his actions, he expressed deep regret and acknowledged the long-term impact of that choice. “I made a poor decision which I regret to this day. I’ve had to live with it for 44 years. I’m still living with it today in this courtroom,” Henley said, New York Post reported.

Henley’s courtroom appearance was primarily focused on the trial involving three individuals accused of conspiring to sell stolen drafts of “Hotel California” lyrics.