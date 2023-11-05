Brooke Shields Opens Up About ‘Grand Mal Seizure’ Caused By Excessive Water Intake

Actress Brooke Shields has recently revealed that she experienced a “grand mal seizure,” which she attributed to excessive water consumption.

During the interview for Glamour’s 2023 Women of the Year feature, the 58-year-old actress explained that her sodium levels dropped to dangerously low levels due to excessive water intake, as Fox News reported. The incident occurred while she was preparing for her one-woman show, “Previously Owned by Brooke Shields.”

Shields shared that medical professionals confirmed she had consumed an excessive amount of water, which led to her flooding her system, essentially drowning herself. Low sodium levels in the body can potentially trigger a seizure, the outlet added. (RELATED: Brooke Shields Opens Up About Losing ‘View’ Gig To Jenny McCarthy)

Brooke Shields reveals she had a grand mal seizure: “I had had too much water. I flooded my system, and I drowned myself.” @sramosabc has more on her health scare. pic.twitter.com/c1xI9t3gLK — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 2, 2023

The actress added that she experienced “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue. The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on.”

A “grand mal seizure,” officially referred to as a tonic-clonic seizure, involves alternating muscle phases, including a tonic phase characterized by stiffness and a clonic phase marked by jerking or twitching, according to information from the Johns Hopkins Medicine website.

Shields has been opening up about her experiences from the past. Earlier this year, she revealed that she was sexually assaulted during a candid interview. She provided details about her alleged assault that contained bombshell allegations against a prominent Hollywood executive. She further discussed her life and experiences, and then proceeded to share in-depth information about the alleged abuse.