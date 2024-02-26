Ronna McDaniel Announces Resignation As RNC Chair

Ronna McDaniel has announced she will resign as the chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), according to multiple reports.

McDaniel assumed the chairmanship of the RNC in 2017 with the support of former President Donald Trump, though her leadership has been criticized for a series of electoral losses for the Republican Party. McDaniel said on Monday that she would step down on March 8. (RELATED: Trump Makes Endorsement For RNC Chair)

“I have decided to step aside at our Spring Training on March 8 in Houston to allow our nominee to select a Chair of their choosing,” McDaniel wrote in a statement reported by NBC News. “The RNC has historically undergone change once we have a nominee and it has always been my intention to honor that tradition.” American elections should be decided by American citizens — full stop. When the biggest city in America tried to let non-citizens vote in its elections, the RNC sued and beat them.https://t.co/qbsXbiraHy — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 22, 2024 McDaniel had reportedly indicated on Feb. 6 that she would depart at some time in the future. Under McDaniel’s chairwomanship, the RNC had launched a program known as “Bank Your Vote” to ensure that Republican voters cast their ballots early in electoral cycles. She had also aggressively pursued lawsuits and efforts to ensure election integrity, amid skepticism of election laws in Democratic-run states. On Feb. 12, two weeks before McDaniel’s announcement, Trump endorsed Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, to succeed her as RNC chair and his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, to become the co-chair. In a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday, Lara Trump indicated that she would continue early voting efforts and election integrity during her co-chairmanship. (RELATED: Lara Trump Tells CPAC What She’d Do As RNC Co-Chair) “Some of my proudest accomplishments include firing Nancy Pelosi, winning the popular vote in 2022, creating an Election Integrity Department, building the committee’s first small dollar grassroots donor program, strengthening our state parties through our Growing Republican Organizations to Win program, expanding the Party through minority outreach at our community centers, and launching Bank Your Vote to get Republicans to commit to voting early,” McDaniel said.

