‘Make That Make Sense’: Harris Faulkner Mocks Biden For Stuffing Ice Cream In His Mouth While Addressing Voters

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner mocked President Joe Biden for stuffing ice cream in his mouth on Monday while addressing voters on “sobering issues” ahead of the first swing-state primary election.

Faulkner pointed to footage of Biden eating ice cream in New York City on the set of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Monday where he answered questions about a possible ceasefire in Gaza. He said a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas could be in place in about a week.

“Can we go back to that picture where he was eating ice cream? Because that’s where he was talking about these very important, sobering issues that involve Arab American, Muslim communities and the Jewish faith communities. I mean, just make that make sense,” Faulkner said.

Former Clinton adviser Mark Penn said Biden is “taking a clear, moral stance” on Israel and called it “unfortunate” that politics is playing into the Israel-Hamas war. (RELATED: Michigan Arab American Tells Fox News That Biden ‘Shot Us In The Back,’ Says He’s Voting For Trump)

“So what was going on yesterday when he said, ‘Well, maybe there will be a ceasefire this weekend?’ See, you can’t have it both ways. You actually have to have policy that you can articulate without ice cream in your mouth,” Faulkner added.

“Well, I’m not for ice cream articulation, I’ll tell you that,” Penn said. “Hey, he’s indicating there are serious negotiations. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is indicating there are serious negotiations. There could be a breakthrough here.”

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell said a potential ceasefire will not take the issue off the table for the Arab and Jewish communities who are voting on this issue.

A coalition of Arab and Palestinian Democrats in Michigan is organizing a campaign to vote “uncommitted” due to the president’s unwavering support of Israel. This is the first Democratic primary being held in a swing state, which could place Biden in hot water if he loses the state Tuesday night.

The president’s support for Israel has indicated it could have major consequences in the 2024 presidential race as several young Democrats have threatened to withhold their vote. Many staffers working on Biden’s re-election campaign have also expressed outrage over the president’s stance that Israel has a right to defend itself, and have urged him to call for a ceasefire.