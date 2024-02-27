Blue Jays Pitcher Erik Swanson’s 4-Year-Old Son Hit By Car

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson will be missing some time from Blue Jays camp after his 4-year-old son was hit by a car and airlifted to a hospital Sunday, the Blue Jays said in a statement.

Swanson’s son Toby was apparently hit by a 2024 Ford Expedition near a hotel in Clearwater, Florida, according to the Toronto Sun. A helicopter took him to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg where was listed in critical condition, according to the Sun.

Despite being listed as in critical condition, the Blue Jays announced he was “on the road to recovery.”

“Thanks to the incredible work from Clearwater first responders, Toby is on the road to recovery and is surrounded by his family,” Blue Jays statement read. “Erik will be away from the team for a while, family comes first. Our love, support and prayers are with Erik, Madison, Toby and the entire Swanson family. Out of respect for Erik and his family, we’re not going to comment further on this.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider shared his thoughts in an emotional statement to reporters, according to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. (RELATED: MLB Team Forcing Players To Shave But Allowing Them To Wear Gigantic Chains Makes No Sense)

“As a dad, I have two boys who are 7 and 5, and it hits home,” Schneider said. “Baseball is just baseball, you know? You pray. You hope for the best. Thankfully, that has been the case so far. You realize how quickly things can change. You don’t take things for granted.”

Swanson was a staple of the Blue Jays‘ 2023 bullpen, posting a 2.97 earned run average with 75 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched.