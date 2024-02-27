Tyreek Hill Broke Plus-Sized Model’s Leg After She ‘Humiliated’ Him In Football Drill, Lawsuit Alleges: REPORT

Star Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill broke a “plus-sized” model’s leg after she held her own against him in a football drill, a lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail alleges.

The lawsuit, filed by 35-year-old influencer Sophie Hall, alleges Hill charged her with “crushing force” while they were playing football in his mansion’s backyard, per the Daily Mail.

Hill was allegedly embarrassed that the 6’1 Only Fans creator was able to push him backward, apparently humiliating him in front of his friends.

Hill allegedly instructed her to rush at him as if he was a quarterback and she apparently knocked him off-balance.

“Ms. Hall did as instructed and on contact with the defendant, caused Hill to be pushed backward, garnering laughter from the witnesses present at the time, including the defendant’s mother, sister, friend and trainer,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Apparently embarrassed by his loss of stability as a result of contact by a woman during the ‘football play,’ Mr. Hill’s attitude changed and he became angry,” the lawsuit continues. (RELATED: Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Fiancee Files Documents For Sole Custody Of Their Children, Wants Child Support)

“Defendant Hill charged into her violently and with great force, resulting in significant and serious injuries,” said the lawsuit.

Those injuries included a fractured right leg for which Hall allegedly required surgery and metal hardware, per the lawsuit

Hall is suing Hill for battery, assault and negligence after his bum rush allegedly caused her to need reconstructive surgery and months of physical therapy, per the Daily Mail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie Hall (@sophiesselfies224)



Hill has a history of being violent with women in the past, having pled guilty to domestic violence by strangulation in a 2014 case.