Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Fiancee Files Documents For Sole Custody Of Their Children, Wants Child Support

Tyreek Hill has some more issues on his hands, and it could result in him losing custody of his children.
His ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal and Hill have been in the news a lot ever since their young son suffered an injury. Ultimately, authorities made the decision to not charge anybody, but the Kansas City Chiefs star was removed from team activities after an audio tape surfaced that appeared to have him threatening Espinal. (RELATED: There Is No Longer An ‘Active Investigation’ Involving Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill)
Hill also appeared to be on tape discussing child abuse, and denying his 2014 domestic violence situation.
Now, Espinal wants sole custody of all the kids. TMZ reported the following on Friday:
Espinal gave birth to twins earlier this month — but it’s clear she has no intention to amicably co-parent with Hill. She’s filed new court docs demanding sole custody with Hill only getting supervised visits. She also wants the K.C. Chiefs star to pay child support.
She’s also demanding a paternity test to prove Hill is the father.
In the court docs, filed in Kansas, Espinal also notes she and Hill “are not married, never have been married, and do not intend to be married.”
It seems like Hill just can’t ever find himself out of the news, and it’s pretty much never for good reasons. He has been accused of domestic violence, he appears to be on audio tape threatening a woman and discussing child abuse and he’s becoming a PR nightmare for the league.
He recently met with NFL officials, and we’re all waiting to see if the league does anything with him going forward.
Now, the mother of his children is doing what she can to get sole custody. The negative PR just doesn’t end for the talented wide receiver.
It’s going to be fascinating to see what the NFL ultimately decides to do with Hill. He wasn’t charged with anything after somebody hurt his son, but we all know Roger Goodell doesn’t need a conviction to punish anybody.
He can pretty much do whatever he wants.
Stay tuned because the situation surrounding Hill will likely only get crazier before it calms down.