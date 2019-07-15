Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Fiancee Files Documents For Sole Custody Of Their Children, Wants Child Support

Tyreek Hill has some more issues on his hands, and it could result in him losing custody of his children.

His ex-fiancee Crystal Espinal and Hill have been in the news a lot ever since their young son suffered an injury. Ultimately, authorities made the decision to not charge anybody, but the Kansas City Chiefs star was removed from team activities after an audio tape surfaced that appeared to have him threatening Espinal. (RELATED: There Is No Longer An ‘Active Investigation’ Involving Chiefs Star Tyreek Hill)

Hill also appeared to be on tape discussing child abuse, and denying his 2014 domestic violence situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyreek Hill (@cheetah) on Feb 28, 2019 at 7:27pm PST

Now, Espinal wants sole custody of all the kids. TMZ reported the following on Friday:

Espinal gave birth to twins earlier this month — but it’s clear she has no intention to amicably co-parent with Hill. She’s filed new court docs demanding sole custody with Hill only getting supervised visits. She also wants the K.C. Chiefs star to pay child support.

She’s also demanding a paternity test to prove Hill is the father.