‘He’s Dead’: Ring Camera Shows Dramatic Moments After Father Allegedly Shot And Killed His Son

A dramatic ring camera video captured the moments after a Florida father allegedly fatally shot his son last November, according to multiple reports.

The ring camera video, which was obtained by NBC 6 South Florida and publicly released on Friday, shows a conversation between David Contreras, 52, and his wife shortly after he allegedly killed his son.

The footage was originally shown during a bond hearing last week for Contreras who is facing a second-degree murder charge for allegedly shooting his son Eric in their family home, according to the outlet.

Defense attorneys argued during the bond hearing that Contreras, who pleaded not guilty in November, should be allowed to return home while awaiting trial, TooFab reported. (RELATED: Ring Camera Shows Florida Man Cry For Help After He Was Allegedly Shot: REPORT)

He allegedly shot his son multiple times “for unknown reasons,” an arrest report stated, then contacted law enforcement and informed them afterward, NCB 6 reported.

The footage appears to show an emotional conversation between Contreras and his wife.

“Hello, hello! David, talk to me!” his wife yells before asking, “Is he alive? Is he breathing?”

“No. He’s not breathing, he’s dead,” Contreras tells her as he looks directly into the ring camera.

“But why, David? Why?” his wife is heard asking.

“The fighting on the way home was unbearable,” Contreras says. “And we got here and just from one second to the next he was going to go to the Keys, he was going to go with Jacob, he was going to invite girls, would it be OK if girls go and sleep over. I said no.”

Contreras then begins to sob, telling his wife, “It’s not your fault.”

The ring camera video then cuts to police bodycam footage that appears to show officers who responded to Contreras’ 911 call arriving with guns drawn.

“I shot my son. Oh my god,” Contreras says when police question why he called them to the house.

“Where’s your son?” an officer is heard asking.

“Walk right in, walk right in,” Contreras says. “He’s ten feet straight in.”

“This is just a very tragic situation. He is distraught,” Contreras’ attorney, Frank Quintero Jr., told NBC 6.

Contreras’ bond hearing is anticipated to resume in March, according to the outlet.