Did Mecole Hardman Sell Out The Jets And Give Their Plays To An Opponent? His Former Teammates Seem To Think So

Members of the NFL’s New York Jets are throwing major shade at former Jet and current Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, alluding to the possibility that he may have leaked the team’s playbook.

The drama started when Hardman trashed the Jets culture, saying they weren’t winners and that they lacked discipline.

mecole hardman on what went wrong with the jets. interesting listen. “y’all can’t tell me about winning. i’ve been to 4 superbowls in 5 years. i know what winning looks like. i know what winning is… yall not doing it right. we got helmets on the ground, we don’t got no… pic.twitter.com/DbYuYTuPQd — Aly (Thibodeaux Enthusiast) (@amiablexaly) February 27, 2024

Jets punter Thomas Morstead then clapped back.

“Be careful getting information from disgruntled former employees,” he tweeted. “Getting beat out by a rookie free agent after being guaranteed millions of dollars is tough to deal with. Entitlement is a killer of opportunity. You have to earn it every year.”

Be careful getting information from disgruntled former employees. Getting beat out by a rookie free agent after being guaranteed millions of dollars is tough to deal with. Entitlement is a killer of opportunity. You have to earn it every year. — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) February 28, 2024

Hardman was initially slated to be the Jets punt returner but lost the job to rookie sensation Xavier Gipson.

The Jets traded Hardman back to the Chiefs, where he had spent the first four years of his career before signing with the Jets. (RELATED: Chiefs Superfan Pleads Guilty To 11 Bank Robberies, Must Return Mahomes Portrait)

An hour after Morstead’s tweet, Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner alluded to Hardman leaking the Jets playbook to the Eagles before their week six game, which occurred just after Hardman got traded.

Sauce tweeted, then deleted, “We ain’t gon talk about how our offensive gameplan got leaked vs. the Eagles tho”

#Jets Sauce Gardner was quick to delete this tweet 🤔 What was he trying to say? pic.twitter.com/FkDyM63DMq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 28, 2024

Jets tight end Kenny Yeboah then seemed to corroborate those allegations when he replied to a fan on Twitter who asked about Hardman.

“He ain’t talk about his own work ethic and how the Georgia eagles got our game plan,” Yeboah tweeted.

He’s tripping out, he ain’t talk about his own work ethic and how the Georgia eagles got our game plan 🤔 — Kenny Yeboah (@Kenny_Yeboah84) February 28, 2024

The Eagles defense features a massive number of players from Georgia, Hardman’s alma mater, including Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean, Keelee Ringo and Nolan Smith.

Kinda sounds like Hardman got salty he wasn’t getting snaps, forced a trade and then threw his old team under the bus. Say what you will about the dysfunction of the Jets but that’s some dirty stuff and goes against the idea of the NFL being a brotherhood.

If this is true, Hardman is terribly dishonest and loses a ton of respect from me.