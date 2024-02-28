RFK Jr. Says Rand Paul Would Be ‘Incredible Successor’ To Mitch McConnell

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky would be an “incredible successor” to Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky in a post on X.

McConnell announced in a Wednesday floor speech he would step down as the leader of Senate Republicans in November, but would serve out his term in the Senate, which ends in January 2027. Kennedy, a longtime environmental advocate, suggested McConnell’s fellow senator from Kentucky, as the replacement. (RELATED: Rand Paul Says Dem Gov Could Win Mitch McConnell’s Senate Seat)

Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he’ll step down this November. Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation. It’s time to promote leaders in Washington, DC who won’t kowtow to the military contractors or… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 28, 2024

“Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he’ll step down this November,” Kennedy posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation. It’s time to promote leaders in Washington, DC who won’t kowtow to the military contractors or push us deeper into foreign conflicts.”

“We need representation who will prioritize American wellness over all else,” Kennedy continued. “I believe @RandPaul would be an incredible successor. He’s shown great judgment and has the grit to put hardworking Americans first.”

Paul has been an outspoken critic of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who retired as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden in 2022, and made a criminal referral to the Justice Department in July. Paul has also opposed multiple omnibus spending bills and urged restraint with regards to Iran after the radical Islamic terrorist group Hamas carried out a deadly attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Paul did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

