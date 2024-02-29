Editorial

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Breaks All-Time Scoring Record For Women’s College Basketball

During Wednesday night's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers, Caitlin Clark broke the all-time women's college hoops scoring record. [X/Screenshot/Public — @NBCSports]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Caitlin Clark has settled it: She’s the greatest scorer of all-time in women’s college basketball history.

The Iowa Hawkeyes were flat-out dominant Wednesday night, utterly destroying the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a blowout 108-60 score.

But that wasn’t the only thing that happened from the game, superstar guard Caitlin Clark also left her mark — and a major one at that — by passing Kansas Jayhawks legend Lynette Woodard to break the major-college women’s basketball scoring record. (RELATED: Dalton Knecht Single-Handedly Outscores Auburn, 25-21, In Absolutely Insane Stretch To Pull Out Victory For Tennessee)

Clark eclipsed the mark with 4:29 left to go in the fourth quarter, with the Iowa Hawkeye scoring her 33rd and the last point of the contest by hitting a three. In total, it gave her 3,650 points, putting her over Woodard’s feat of 3,649 that was set from 1977-81 in the ALAW.

But that’s not the only feat that Clark accomplished in the game, also setting the new mark for the NCAA women’s single-season three-point record. In the game, she knocked down eight threes, putting her at 156 on the campaign.

The more I watch Caitlin Clark, see her set new records, generate the headlines she does, the more I can’t help but to wonder how she’s gonna be in the WNBA … and will the hype continue?

Who knows, but man, everything going on right now surrounding Caitlin Clark is absolutely remarkable.