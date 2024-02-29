Editorial

Dalton Knecht Single-Handedly Outscores Auburn, 25-21, In Absolutely Insane Stretch To Pull Out Victory For Tennessee

Wednesday night's game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers was absolutely insane, with Dalton Knecht single-handedly taking out Auburn. [X/Screenshot/Public — @Vol_Hoops]

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Holy hell … put this kid in the NBA now.

Wednesday night saw Food City Center achieve a record-setting crowd (22,547), and man, Tennessee fans couldn’t have chosen a more perfect night to pull this off.

The No. 4 Volunteers were hosting the No. 11 Auburn Tigers, and with less than 13 minutes to go, Tennessee was facing an eight-point deficit. But in true SEC home cookin’ fashion, the Vols managed to storm back to pick up the 92-84 top-15 victory. (RELATED: Police Completely Manhandle Idiot Fan Out Of The Arena After He Throws Beer On The Court During Texas Tech-Texas Game)

And the main culprit for this … in flying colors at that … Dalton Knecht.

The fifth-year guard was absolutely unbelievable, scoring the game-high and a co-career high of 39 points, which included 27 in the second half. And that’s not even the most of it.

Just check out this absolutely insane stat that shows … well … Knecht single-handedly won this game for the Vols.

Dude is a pure freak of nature.

I knew of Dalton Knecht through sports betting, but I didn’t know him like this…

Consider me a new fan, this kid is a friggin’ monster.