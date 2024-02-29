Dalton Knecht Single-Handedly Outscores Auburn, 25-21, In Absolutely Insane Stretch To Pull Out Victory For Tennessee

Holy hell … put this kid in the NBA now.
Wednesday night saw Food City Center achieve a record-setting crowd (22,547), and man, Tennessee fans couldn’t have chosen a more perfect night to pull this off.
The No. 4 Volunteers were hosting the No. 11 Auburn Tigers, and with less than 13 minutes to go, Tennessee was facing an eight-point deficit. But in true SEC home cookin’ fashion, the Vols managed to storm back to pick up the 92-84 top-15 victory. (RELATED: Police Completely Manhandle Idiot Fan Out Of The Arena After He Throws Beer On The Court During Texas Tech-Texas Game)
And the main culprit for this … in flying colors at that … Dalton Knecht.
The fifth-year guard was absolutely unbelievable, scoring the game-high and a co-career high of 39 points, which included 27 in the second half. And that’s not even the most of it.
Just check out this absolutely insane stat that shows … well … Knecht single-handedly won this game for the Vols.
Wild stat from the Auburn/Tennessee game.
Dalton Knecht outscored the entire Auburn team 25-21 over the last 12:01 of the game.
Unreal.
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) February 29, 2024
Dude is a pure freak of nature.
from Roane County
📺 ESPN2
📲 https://t.co/cFoqm7OcpP pic.twitter.com/AUj8ymroGF
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 29, 2024
LEFT EM BEHIND
📺 ESPN2
📲 https://t.co/cFoqm7OcpP pic.twitter.com/ZzM2nxHyUw
— Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) February 29, 2024
Dalton Knecht’s confidence level 1000. Waves off any screen wants the whole floor, buries a three. pic.twitter.com/EbKY6oYUEF
— Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) February 29, 2024
39 points in a win over Auburn 😮
DALTON KNECHT IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL‼️
(📸 @Vol_Hoops) pic.twitter.com/KOjfz044ws
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) February 29, 2024
I knew of Dalton Knecht through sports betting, but I didn’t know him like this…
Consider me a new fan, this kid is a friggin’ monster.