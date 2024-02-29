Dwayne Johnson Officially Owns Several Catchphrases Including ‘Candy Ass,’ ‘Jabroni’

Dwayne Johnson has gained intellectual property rights to a plethora of nicknames, insults and catchphrases from his legendary WWE career, Variety reported Thursday.

Two decades after making a name for himself in the WWE ring, Johnson’s deal now includes the rights to his famous ring name, “The Rock,” along with a host of other memorable monikers and taglines, according to Variety. The acquisition is part of Johnson’s agreement to join the board of directors of TKO Group Holdings, a company emerging from the merger of WWE and the UFC by Endeavor.

This transfer includes a comprehensive list of 26 terms like “Candy Ass,” “Jabroni” and the iconic line, “If you smell what The Rock is cooking.” These terms, along with a host of others, were previously owned by WWE but have now been transferred to Johnson, Variety stated.

The list also includes “The Rock,” “Rocky Maivia,” “The People’s Champion” and “Rock Bottom,” among others. The deal also extends to related logos, service marks and various aspects of his WWE character, such as costumes and accessories. However, this agreement does not encompass any WWE-created photographic, audio or audiovisual content featuring Johnson. (RELATED: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Calls Out Activist For ‘False Clickbait Garbage’)

“For the avoidance of doubt, the ‘Rock IP’ does not include any photographic, audio and/or audiovisual footage of Dwayne Johnson embodied in the copyrighted works of WWE, nor does the ‘Rock IP’ include any photographs, audio and/or audiovisual footage of Dwayne Johnson created by WWE in connection Dwayne Johnson’s services under the terms of the Services Agreement,” the agreement stated, the outlet reported.

Johnson’s integration into TKO Group Holdings was formalized in February, as disclosed in their 10-K filing with the SEC. The agreement not only solidifies his control over his wrestling-era intellectual property but also sees him receiving $30 million in TKO stock, vesting through 2025, and ongoing royalties from WWE. In 2023 alone, Johnson earned $491,000 in royalties from WWE, according to Variety.